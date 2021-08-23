Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,644. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

