Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 179,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,751 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,666 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 64,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,044. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

