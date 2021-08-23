Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,603 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after purchasing an additional 240,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $350.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,202. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $164.16 and a 52 week high of $349.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

