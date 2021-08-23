Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 81,648 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Robert Half International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Robert Half International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,746,000 after buying an additional 69,809 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 940,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,420,000 after acquiring an additional 56,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,406 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,791. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.74.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHI. Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

