Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Avantor worth $23,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Avantor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Avantor by 519.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 32,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,948. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,121,050 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

