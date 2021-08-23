Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 5,685 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.