Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 6,067 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,602,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises 2.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $33,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 51.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,284. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

