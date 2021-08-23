Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 340,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,011,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.27% of Sonos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $38.70. 44,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 52.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,830 shares of company stock worth $10,601,262 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

