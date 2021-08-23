Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Albemarle worth $20,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Albemarle by 98.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 185.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,273 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 20.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.45.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $6,926,134. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $8.49 on Monday, hitting $228.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.