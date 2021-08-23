Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $113,675,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 63,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,363,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $207.13. 81,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.24. The company has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

