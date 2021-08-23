Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 146,953 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 103,822 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,075,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,242,000 after buying an additional 100,573 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 618,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after buying an additional 70,133 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 58,757 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.97. 520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,076. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.