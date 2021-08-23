Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Brunswick worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,026,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,689 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BC stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.47. 3,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.