Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,170 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $16,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 25.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 13.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,779 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $69,883,000 after buying an additional 269,114 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at about $2,808,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.47. 92,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,614,789. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

