Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 2.9% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.37% of Quanta Services worth $46,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 163,198 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.00. 3,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,358. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

