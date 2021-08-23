Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.43. 18,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

