Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,660 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of ON Semiconductor worth $14,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 129,672 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 121.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,727,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $42.02. 104,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

