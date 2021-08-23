Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $18.66 Million in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,704 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,662,000. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Republic Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.26. 4,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,463. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.