Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $7.48 Million in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Oshkosh at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,369. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

