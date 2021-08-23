Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $12.73 Million Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,725,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of Five Below as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

Shares of FIVE traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,800. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $227.91.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

