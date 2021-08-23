Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81. International Paper has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

