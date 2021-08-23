Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $169.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

