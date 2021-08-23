Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 23,314 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,314 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 6.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,224.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 845,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 809,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,805,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 135,559 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 43,974 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 42,291 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.40. 1,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,738. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.36.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.