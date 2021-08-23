Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 91,754 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 229.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91,754 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Xylem worth $15,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.85. 7,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,156. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.47 and a 1 year high of $132.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.