Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,676 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 25.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.80. 2,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.