Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2,140.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,632 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $95.87. 1,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,107. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

