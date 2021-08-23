Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 140,559 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140,559 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zendesk by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,992,000 after buying an additional 130,067 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 20.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,671,000 after buying an additional 392,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,829,000 after buying an additional 274,617 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.58. 4,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.44 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $1,271,181.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,626.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,972 shares of company stock worth $23,509,101. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

