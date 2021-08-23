Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Jabil as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Jabil by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.35. 7,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.86. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,358 shares of company stock worth $7,979,734. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

