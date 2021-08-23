Coreto (COR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $318,512.00

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Coreto has traded up 83.9% against the U.S. dollar. Coreto has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $318,512.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00055896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00130505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00159222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,345.62 or 0.99793830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.82 or 0.00998669 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.85 or 0.06802855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coreto

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

