Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.30 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.50.

TSE LB opened at C$41.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.83. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

