Cormark Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 207,752 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,673,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,912 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 581,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,262,000 after buying an additional 133,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

