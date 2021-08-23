Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,490 over the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cortexyme by 1,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 149,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cortexyme by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 4.2% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,719,000 after purchasing an additional 148,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 87.7% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $86.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.09. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

