Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
In other news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,490 over the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $86.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.09. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.76.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.
Cortexyme Company Profile
Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
