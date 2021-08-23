Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading Up 12.4%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) was up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.29 and last traded at $96.80. Approximately 7,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 267,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.09.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $572,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,411 shares of company stock worth $5,887,490. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

