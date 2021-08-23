CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Sells $89,840.80 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total transaction of $89,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CorVel stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,702. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $163.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.77.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 145.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 88,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 196.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

