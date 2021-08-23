Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,847 shares during the period. Coupa Software accounts for about 3.4% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Coupa Software worth $37,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $399,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Coupa Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,288 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,992 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $220.06 target price on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.09.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $7.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.11. 32,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

