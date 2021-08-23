Covalent (CQT) Market Capitalization Tops $73.84 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Covalent has a market cap of $73.84 million and $9.71 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00003003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00131591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00160974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,466.15 or 0.99913145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.69 or 0.01025450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.17 or 0.06639519 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

