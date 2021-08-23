Cowen Begins Coverage on Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

NUVL stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.