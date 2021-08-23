Cowen Begins Coverage on Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $12.69 on Monday. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

