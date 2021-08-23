Cowen Increases Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $55.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Semtech alerts:

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $63.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.10. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.