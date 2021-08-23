Cream Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $111.99 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $111.99 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $181.69 or 0.00370119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00016331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.58 or 0.00824184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00101819 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.