Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $557.75 and last traded at $557.75. 2,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 124,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $579.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. On average, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total value of $5,575,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total value of $135,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,765,418. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

