Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 4% This Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00007084 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $10.51 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,336.56 or 1.00151899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00043800 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00073284 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001025 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008911 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

