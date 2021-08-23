Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 47,737 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $1,257,869.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.64 per share, with a total value of $4,386,755.52.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67.

On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $8,222,329.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,244,454.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,301.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,826.88.

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $805,156.21.

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95.

Cricut stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,226. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

