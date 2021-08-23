Critical Contrast: Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) vs. Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR)

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Valmont Industries and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valmont Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Altimar Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valmont Industries presently has a consensus target price of $292.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.91%. Given Valmont Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Valmont Industries is more favorable than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Valmont Industries and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valmont Industries 6.01% 16.93% 6.85% Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valmont Industries and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valmont Industries $2.90 billion 1.76 $140.69 million $8.18 29.33 Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valmont Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valmont Industries beats Altimar Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures engineered steel and concrete pole structures for utility transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and inspection services. The Coatings segment provides hot-dipped galvanizing, anodizing, powder coating, and e-coating services to preserve and protect metal products. The Irrigation segment manufactures and distributes mechanical irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; and tubular products for industrial customers. This segment also provides water management solutions and technology for precision agriculture. The company serves municipalities and government entities, commercial lighting fixtures manufacturing companies, contractors, telecommunications and utility companies, and large farms, as well as the general manufacturing sector. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. II

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

