Critical Review: SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 24.30% 20.49% 5.85% Fairfax Financial 12.50% 19.11% 4.20%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SiriusPoint and Fairfax Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Fairfax Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fairfax Financial has a consensus target price of $691.25, indicating a potential upside of 55.85%. Given Fairfax Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and Fairfax Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.80 $143.52 million N/A N/A Fairfax Financial $19.79 billion 0.60 $218.40 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Fairfax Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India, and Other. The company was founded on March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

