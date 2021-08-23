Critical Review: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Veritone alerts:

This table compares Veritone and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -95.21% -92.40% -39.51% Beyond Commerce -345.90% N/A -158.39%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veritone and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 2 3 0 2.60 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritone currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.61%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veritone and Beyond Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $57.71 million 10.10 -$47.88 million ($1.73) -10.25 Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.86 -$10.42 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritone.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Veritone shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Veritone has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.99, suggesting that its stock price is 399% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veritone beats Beyond Commerce on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Steelberg and Ryan Steelberg in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.