CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Purchases $14,584.00 in Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $14,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CAPL traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,329. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of $693.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 79.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 155,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

