Crowd Machine Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $32,298.32 and $13,197.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowd Machine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00016331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.58 or 0.00824184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00101819 BTC.

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowd Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowd Machine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.