Crowns (CWS) Price Hits $8.96 on Major Exchanges

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for $8.96 or 0.00018213 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crowns has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,067,360 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

