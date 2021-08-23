Crust (CRU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.41 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

