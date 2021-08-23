Crypterium (CRPT) Price Up 30.9% This Week

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $18.18 million and approximately $573,079.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 97,229,903 coins and its circulating supply is 82,232,352 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

